Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

UBER stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 408,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,492. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

