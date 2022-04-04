StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the coupon company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.
Shares of GRPN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Groupon (GRPN)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.