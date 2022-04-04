StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,314. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 103.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 53.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

