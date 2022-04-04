Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
