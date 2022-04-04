Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

