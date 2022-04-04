Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $3,994,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.35. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,365. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.50. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

