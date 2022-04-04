Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,627. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $7,134,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

