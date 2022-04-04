Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Shares of GPP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,641. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $326.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 102.92%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners (Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.