Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,079. Hawaiian has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $996.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.