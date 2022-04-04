Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.56.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

