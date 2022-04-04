Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.12 and last traded at $42.19. 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

