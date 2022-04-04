Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 4.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $28.00. 1,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,569,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.