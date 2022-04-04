Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Trading Down 2.6% After Insider Selling

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $194.20 and last traded at $195.78. 6,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,259,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.03.

Specifically, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

