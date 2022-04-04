Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.48. 7,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,970,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Several research firms recently commented on RDFN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 49.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

