Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Up 4.8%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,433,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.