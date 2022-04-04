Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading Down 1.9%

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.62 and last traded at $117.79. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 442,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.07.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,069,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,842,000 after acquiring an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,996,000 after purchasing an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

