Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.63 and last traded at $214.82. Approximately 1,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,057,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.83.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

