MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $403.22.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,876. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.37.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,595,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in MarketAxess by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

