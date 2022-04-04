First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,575. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

