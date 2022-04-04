Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $93.57

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,188. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.