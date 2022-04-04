Brokerages Set BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT at $13.83

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBTVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. BBTV has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

