Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $22.41

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 447,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,157,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 146,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 48,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

