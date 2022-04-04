T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $161.32 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $132.76. The stock had a trading volume of 68,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.