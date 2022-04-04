Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 1,217 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650,339 shares in the company, valued at C$143,595,377.51.

Shares of TSE TC traded up C$2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$99.43. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$79.83 and a twelve month high of C$116.94. The firm has a market cap of C$942.55 million and a PE ratio of 226.43.

Tucows Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

