NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NICE. Citigroup cut their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.17. 7,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,369. NICE has a 1 year low of $199.32 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $266.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.