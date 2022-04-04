NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.91. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 469,839 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

