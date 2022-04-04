NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,229. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,036,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

