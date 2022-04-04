Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $89.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.18. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $7.30.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

