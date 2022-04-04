Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.86.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 38,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novavax will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

