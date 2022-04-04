Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.86.
Shares of NVAX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. 38,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,602. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $88,297,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,721,000 after purchasing an additional 152,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
