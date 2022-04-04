Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.02. The company had a trading volume of 261,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.13. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 49,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

