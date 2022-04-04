JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,227,000 after acquiring an additional 666,584 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 816,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,082,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter.

JAGG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

