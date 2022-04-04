Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. 687,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,917. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.