Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $3,905,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

