Brokerages Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Target Price at $133.30

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $121.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.