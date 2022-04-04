StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

SLCA stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $19.26. 17,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

