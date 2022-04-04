StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,333,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.