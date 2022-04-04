Chia Network (XCH) Price Hits $85.93

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.79 or 0.07469542 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.61 or 1.00346992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

