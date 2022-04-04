J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SJM. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.77.

SJM stock traded down $4.38 on Thursday, reaching $133.13. 8,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Tobam grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $1,345,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

