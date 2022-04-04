Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $608.50.

NYSE PSO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. 3,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,600. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 273,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares during the period. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

