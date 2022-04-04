Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.55. 3,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,765,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

