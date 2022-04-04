Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. 46,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 84,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

