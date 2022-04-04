The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 762.50 ($9.99).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.96) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.56) to GBX 720 ($9.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.95) per share, with a total value of £20,490 ($26,840.45).

Shares of SGE stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 730.80 ($9.57). The stock had a trading volume of 632,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 743.94. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 611.60 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 862.20 ($11.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 27.91.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

