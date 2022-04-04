Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.23. 3,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

