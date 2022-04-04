ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of SOL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 30,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,486. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $409.42 million, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

