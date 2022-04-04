iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 5,357,943 shares.The stock last traded at $108.43 and had previously closed at $109.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,580,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

