StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 25,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

