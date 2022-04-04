Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.90.
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
