Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 58,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

