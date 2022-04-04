Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 79,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 280,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.