loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $3.90. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,915 shares trading hands.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.
The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.
loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
