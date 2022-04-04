loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $3.90. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,915 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 1,010,318 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 3,251.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 585,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

