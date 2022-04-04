Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

