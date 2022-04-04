Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,727. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

