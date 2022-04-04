StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,478. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $287.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.28 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northeast Bank (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.